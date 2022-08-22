Swiss National Bank Purchases 17,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 453,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $1,758,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.