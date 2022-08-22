Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.08.
TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
Insider Activity at Target
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Target Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $167.04 on Monday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
