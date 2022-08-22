Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
