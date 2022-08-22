Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $81,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $16.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $431.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

