Tcwp LLC Acquires New Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.2 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

NYSE TTE opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Further Reading

