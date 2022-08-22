Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 820 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

ENB opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.