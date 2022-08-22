Tcwp LLC Invests $33,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

