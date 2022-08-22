Tcwp LLC Invests $35,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

NYSE DHI opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

