Tcwp LLC Invests $35,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,745,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,240,000 after purchasing an additional 471,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
