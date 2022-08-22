Tcwp LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185,183 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $91.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

