Tcwp LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $100.10 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.