Tcwp LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 409 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $20,640,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $8,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:DY opened at $113.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.
Dycom Industries Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.