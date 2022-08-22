Tcwp LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 409 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $20,640,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $8,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 846,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 71,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $113.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.40. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

