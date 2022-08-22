Tcwp LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $310.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

