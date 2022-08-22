Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 706,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $98.99 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.