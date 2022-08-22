Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 67 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,941,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $435.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

