Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.
Insider Transactions at Clorox
Clorox Trading Up 0.1 %
CLX stock opened at $148.87 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.71.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
Featured Stories
