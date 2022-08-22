Tcwp LLC Purchases New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $149,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

