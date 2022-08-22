Tcwp LLC Purchases New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $30.30 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

