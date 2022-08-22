Tcwp LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 1,594.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $14.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $25.05.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

