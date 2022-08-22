Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 155 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $163.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

