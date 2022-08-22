Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 829 Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRVR. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000.

Get Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF alerts:

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.