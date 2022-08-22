Tcwp LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 18.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $59,188,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Unilever by 34.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

