Tcwp LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

