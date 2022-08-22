Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.5 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Shares of BUD opened at $52.51 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

