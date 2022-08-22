TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 381 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,952 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $242.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $138.57 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.