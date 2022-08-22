TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,805 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $72.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.