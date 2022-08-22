TD Asset Management Inc. Has $26.98 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NOC stock opened at $490.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.76 and its 200-day moving average is $452.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

