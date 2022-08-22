TD Asset Management Inc. Has $27.56 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 64.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.