TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,292.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,782.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $104.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

