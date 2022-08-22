TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 66,292 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,292 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,823,000 after purchasing an additional 157,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

