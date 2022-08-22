TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 179,849 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,068,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,849 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $18,310,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $17.47 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

