TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,901 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,901 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $19,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.0% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.