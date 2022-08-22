TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,325 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in General Motors by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GM opened at $39.70 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

