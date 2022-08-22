TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,768 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $20,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $222.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $216.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.52.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

