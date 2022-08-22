TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 154,334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $25,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Incyte by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.