Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $598,000 Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 2,126.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,681,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BOK Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in BOK Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.39. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $231,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,716,575. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

