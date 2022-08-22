The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $130.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

