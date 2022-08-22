The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $162.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.