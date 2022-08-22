The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

