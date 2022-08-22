The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $131,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,179.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 599,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $49.50 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Several research firms have commented on KR.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

