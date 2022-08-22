The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $250,648.00 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares in the company, valued at $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ODP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 12.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 15.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 17.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

