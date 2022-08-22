The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE SMG opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.92.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -54.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

