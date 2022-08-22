The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after acquiring an additional 408,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRV opened at $172.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.