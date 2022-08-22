Thomas J. Lloyd Sells 1,730 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after buying an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in New Relic by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,393,000 after buying an additional 797,909 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About New Relic

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

