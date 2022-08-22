Titleist Asset Management LTD. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

