Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,557.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of TMP stock opened at $78.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.