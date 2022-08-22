Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,173 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 327.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

