Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 515 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 343,990 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,187,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 274,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,875,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.4 %

GO opened at $42.08 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Jeffrey York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,055,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,118.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,055,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,118.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,568 shares of company stock valued at $23,750,293 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

