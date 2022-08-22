Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $262,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordstrom Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

