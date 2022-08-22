Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 670 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 7.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth $218,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 155,304 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch in the fourth quarter worth $33,440,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Switch Price Performance

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,200. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SWCH opened at $34.00 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Switch Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

