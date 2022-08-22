Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 623 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,477,000 after buying an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,317,000 after buying an additional 227,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,662,000 after buying an additional 1,495,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,691 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

Shares of HAIN opened at $25.45 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

